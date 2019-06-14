Celtic ‘unable to come to an agreement’ with David Turnbull’s agent
David Turnbull’s proposed move to Celtic is hanging in the balance after the Motherwell player’s agent declined the Scottish champions’ “magnificent” contract offer.
Motherwell accepted a club-record fee understood to be worth about £3million on Wednesday but talks over personal terms have broken down.
Celtic’s contract remains on the table but there looks unlikely to be an improved offer.
A spokesperson for Celtic said: “Celtic was pleased to agree a record-breaking fee with Motherwell FC and we have quickly followed this up with a fantastic offer to the player through his agent.
“Currently, we have been unable to come to an agreement with the player’s agent.
“Celtic is content that it has made a magnificent offer and it is now up to the agent and player to decide if the player wants to join Celtic. If not, we move on.”
A Parkhead source denied earlier claims that Turnbull had undergone a Celtic medical.
Motherwell rejected a bid from Barnsley earlier in the summer but it is understood there have been no fresh offers since Wednesday’s development with Celtic.
More than a dozen clubs previously asked to be informed of developments, including Manchester City, Bournemouth and Bristol City.
The 19-year-old midfielder has two years left on his Motherwell contract, which he only signed in January.
Speaking then, he said: “I can kick on now, keep getting games under my belt, keep trying to do what I’m doing and hopefully it could be the start of something.
“I think I’ve made a decent start, but I know I’ve got a lot to learn and the place for me to do that is at Motherwell.”
Turnbull joined his boyhood club at the age of nine and enjoyed a spectacular breakthrough season last term, hitting 15 goals in 30 Ladbrokes Premiership games.
