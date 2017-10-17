Celtic's Roberts modelled his game on Robben

Patrick Roberts could come face to face with one of his heroes when Celtic travel to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the Manchester City loanee having modelled his game on Arjen Robben.

Celtic go to Germany with the knowledge that a victory over the Bundesliga champions would see them leapfrog Robben's team and move into second place in Group B.

Roberts has been in fine form once again for Brendan Rodgers' side and was on the scoresheet in their previous European outing, a 3-0 victory away to Anderlecht.

The 20-year-old forward has set his sights high and hopes to emulate the former PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea and Real Madrid winger.

"Players like that put the hard work in in training throughout the years and that is why they are on the biggest stage in world football," he said.

"Hopefully one day that can be me but I need to keep practising my technique."

Robben retired from international football after Netherlands' 2-0 victory over Sweden, a game in which he scored both goals, but which was not enough to earn a World Cup qualifying play-off spot.

The decorated winger ended his international career with 96 caps and 37 goals – his final strike a trademark left-footed rocket into the far corner of the net, a technique that has earned the long-term admiration of Roberts.

"I have always enjoyed the way he comes inside and shoots," Roberts said.

"I've tried to emulate that, come in and shoot like that, since he was at Chelsea and I was only a young boy."

Since the last round of Champions League fixtures, Bayern have undergone a change at the helm, with Carlo Ancelotti axed and replaced by treble-winning former coach Jupp Heynckes.