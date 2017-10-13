Champions League and La Liga records tumble - Zidane's first 100 Madrid matches in Opta numbers

Real Madrid's trip to face Getafe in La Liga on Saturday will mark Zinedine Zidane's 100th match in charge of the club in all competitions, a tenure that has already surpassed the success of his playing career at Santiago Bernabeu.

Formerly Carlo Ancelotti's assistant, Zidane was promoted from his role managing the Castilla side to replace the sacked Rafael Benitez in January 2016.

The former France international promptly won the Champions League at the expense of Atletico Madrid in Milan after just five months in charge.

He proved that was no fluke last term, Madrid winning La Liga and becoming the first team to retain the European Cup in its present format.

They have also won the FIFA Club World Cup, Supercopa de Espana and UEFA Super Cup twice with the ex-Juventus star at the helm.

Ahead of the team's trip to Coliseum Alfonso Perez, and with the help of Opta, we bring you the best numbers from Zidane's bountiful reign at Los Blancos.

1 - Zidane is the first Madrid coach to remain unbeaten in his first three Clasicos as a visitor to Camp Nou (W2 D1).

1 - He is the first person to become a world club champion as both a Madrid player and coach (Intercontinental Cup & FIFA Club World Cup).

4 - Zidane has won all four of the UEFA Super Cups he has played or coached in (1996 with Juventus, 2002, 2016 and 2017 at Real Madrid).

2 - He is the second coach to win the UEFA Super Cup in consecutive seasons, the first was Arrigo Sacchi at AC Milan in 1990.

73 - Under Zidane, Madrid have achieved the longest scoring run in European football - 73 games.

3 - Zidane is the third Madrid coach to reach consecutive European Cup/Champions League finals, the first since Luis Carniglia in 1959.

40 - Madrid under Zidane achieved the longest unbeaten run in La Liga - 40 games.