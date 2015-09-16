Champions League display 'an increase' - Draxler

Attacking midfielder Julian Draxler reveled in his improved performance against CSKA Moscow after scoring his maiden goal for Wolfsburg.

Draxler struck the only goal of the Champions League match at the Volkswagen Arena, prompting coach Dieter Hecking to claim the 21-year-old had "a lot of good ideas in the box".

After a tough debut in a goalless draw against Ingolstadt - Draxler conceded there was "room for improvement" - the former Schalke man claimed Wolfsburg's entire side stepped up at home on Tuesday.

"At home, 1-0 win and scored a goal, which is of course very nice," he said.

"But we could also be able to have peace of mind sooner. We have kept the game open for too long. But this is to complain at a high level.

"Especially in the first half we played very good football and won deserved in the end."

Speaking about his own performance, Draxler added: "This was an increase compared to my performance in Ingolstadt.

"But every game is different anyway. This time it has a very good fit."

Draxler struck in the 40th minute after releasing fellow attacker Max Kruse down the left.

Kruse whipped in a cross with his left boot and Draxler, after continuing his run, saw his initial header saved by visiting goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev before poking the rebound into the net.

Hecking changed his formation against the Russian club, with Luis Gustavo the sole holding midfielder behind Kruse and Draxler, who provided support to lone striker Bas Dost in a 4-1-4-1 set-up.

"I felt very good next to Max in the centre, we can build on that," Draxler said.

"It worked well, so well because we both did a lot of work on the defensive."

Kruse added: "It has been seen that we are also able to play other systems. That makes us stronger."