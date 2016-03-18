Champions League draw: Holders Barcelona to face Atletico Madrid

Champions League holders Barcelona will play Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals next month.

The two La Liga sides met in the last eight of the 2013-14 competition, with Atletico winning 2-1 on aggregate before eventually losing to Real Madrid in that year's final.

Barca responded with victory in last season's competition, while Atletico lost out to Carlo Ancelotti's Real team at the quarter-final stage.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain will take on Manchester City in the other standout tie of the round, with Laurent Blanc's men continuing their pursuit of four major trophies this season.

First-time quarter-finalists Wolfsburg will play Real Madrid - now managed by Zinedine Zidane - over two legs following Friday's draw in Nyon.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich's reward for their thrilling comeback against Juventus in the last-16 is a tie against Benfica.

Champions League quarter-final draw in full:

Wolfsburg v Real Madrid

Bayern Munich v Benfica

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City