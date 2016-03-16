Champions League glory the top priority for Torres

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres says Champions League glory is their top priority this season.

Diego Simeone's side, who sit second in La Liga, but trail a relentless Barcelona by eight points with just nine games to play, booked their place in the Champions League quarter-final berth for the third season in a row by edging PSV on penalties on Tuesday.

Atleti have never won European club football's premier competition, Torres is determined to help his boyhood club go one better than their 2013-14 final defeat to Real Madrid this term.

"This [winning the Champions League] is the dream since 1903 [when] this club was created," he said. "I think through the whole history we dream to win this competition.

"This is the dream we all have. Now we are in the last eight and it's the competition we want to win.

"We have to keep focused on the league but this is the competition everyone wants to win, especially in Atletico."