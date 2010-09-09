Trending

Champions League records 1992-2010

LONDON - Champions League records from 1992-2010 ahead of the 2010/11 season:

Most titles: AC Milan/Real Madrid 3

Most finals: AC Milan 6

Most semi-finals: AC Milan/Barcelona 7

Most appearances: Manchester United 16 (including 2010/11)

Most matches: Manchester United 163

Most wins: Manchester United 87

Most goals: Real Madrid 288

Biggest win: Liverpool 8 Besiktas 0 (6/11/07)

Consecutive wins: Barcelona 9 (2002-03)

Unbeaten run: Manchester United 25 (2007-09)

Consecutive clean sheets: Arsenal 10 (2005-06)

Consecutive defeats: Anderlecht 12 (2003-05)

Games without a win: Spartak Moscow 22 (2000-06)

Top scorer: Raul (Real Madrid) 66

Most games played: Raul (Real Madrid) 130

Most goals in season: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12 (2002/03)

Most appearances as sub: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United) 42

Most times substituted: Fernando Morientes (Real Madrid/Monaco/Liverpool/Valencia/Olympique Marseille) 49

Most clean sheets as keeper: Edwin van der Sar (Ajax/Juventus/Manchester United) 44

Most games as manager: Sir Alex Ferguson (Manchester United) 163

Most titles as manager: Ferguson (Manchester United)/Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan)/Ottmar Hitzfeld (Borussia Dortmund/Bayern Munich)/Vicente Del Bosque (Real Madrid)/Jose Mourinho (Porto/Inter Milan) 2

Most titles by nation: Italy/Spain 5

Most finals by nation: Italy 11

Most semi-finals: England 17

Teams represented: (includes 6 debutants 2010/11) 119

Nations represented: 31

Total matches played: 1908

Total goals scored: 4996

Average goals per game: 2.62

