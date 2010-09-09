Champions League records 1992-2010
LONDON - Champions League records from 1992-2010 ahead of the 2010/11 season:
Most titles: AC Milan/Real Madrid 3
Most finals: AC Milan 6
Most semi-finals: AC Milan/Barcelona 7
Most appearances: Manchester United 16 (including 2010/11)
Most matches: Manchester United 163
Most wins: Manchester United 87
Most goals: Real Madrid 288
Biggest win: Liverpool 8 Besiktas 0 (6/11/07)
Consecutive wins: Barcelona 9 (2002-03)
Unbeaten run: Manchester United 25 (2007-09)
Consecutive clean sheets: Arsenal 10 (2005-06)
Consecutive defeats: Anderlecht 12 (2003-05)
Games without a win: Spartak Moscow 22 (2000-06)
Top scorer: Raul (Real Madrid) 66
Most games played: Raul (Real Madrid) 130
Most goals in season: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12 (2002/03)
Most appearances as sub: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United) 42
Most times substituted: Fernando Morientes (Real Madrid/Monaco/Liverpool/Valencia/Olympique Marseille) 49
Most clean sheets as keeper: Edwin van der Sar (Ajax/Juventus/Manchester United) 44
Most games as manager: Sir Alex Ferguson (Manchester United) 163
Most titles as manager: Ferguson (Manchester United)/Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan)/Ottmar Hitzfeld (Borussia Dortmund/Bayern Munich)/Vicente Del Bosque (Real Madrid)/Jose Mourinho (Porto/Inter Milan) 2
Most titles by nation: Italy/Spain 5
Most finals by nation: Italy 11
Most semi-finals: England 17
Teams represented: (includes 6 debutants 2010/11) 119
Nations represented: 31
Total matches played: 1908
Total goals scored: 4996
Average goals per game: 2.62
