Championship Review: Charlton overcome off-pitch distractions to beat Karanka-less Boro
Fan protests failed to distract Charlton Athletic as they beat Aitor Karanka-less Middlesbrough 2-0 at The Valley on Sunday.
An Aitor Karanka-less Middlesbrough side saw their Championship title hopes suffer another blow as they lost 2-0 at lowly Charlton Athletic.
Karanka was not present at The Valley following a furious meeting with Boro's players after their defeat to Rotherham United in midweek, with assistant Steve Agnew taking the reins on Sunday.
More off-pitch drama ensued in south-east London as the match was delayed by more than three minutes immediately after kick-off, with home fans protesting against owner Roland Duchatelet by throwing beachballs onto the pitch.
Once play resumed, chances were at a premium at both ends until Charlton took the lead shortly before the hour mark through a powerful Jorge Teixeira header.
Unsurprisingly, second-placed Boro responded and applied the pressure on the Charlton's goal, before a poor error from Dael Fry allowed Callum Harriott to seal the points with 10 minutes remaining.
Sunday's other Championship action saw the west Midlands derby between Wolves and play-off chasing Birmingham City at Molineux end goalless, while Nottingham Forest opted to sack Dougie Freedman following Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.