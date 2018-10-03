Championship Review: Reach and Barnes light up Hillsborough, Sheffield United up to third

West Brom came from two goals down to snatch a share of the spoils in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Sheffield United fared better than their city rivals, however, as a 2-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers saw the Blades move level with Leeds United and Middlesbrough at the top.

Frank Lampard's Derby County salvaged a point against Norwich City thanks to Craig Bryson's last-gasp effort, while Millwall fought back late on at Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Bristol City missed out on a chance to move into the top six as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Rotherham United.

BAGGIES BOUNCE BACK FROM REACH SCREAMER

Adam Reach does not score ordinary goals, it seems.

Having netted a goal of the season contender against Leeds last time out, the midfielder was at it again 24 minutes into Wednesday's clash at Hillsborough, thumping home a brilliant strike from 30 yards out.

Was there ever any doubt!? October 3, 2018

Sheffield Wednesday were cruising when Fernando Forestieri doubled their lead before the interval, but Joey Pelupessy's own goal four minutes from time gave West Brom hope.

And the Baggies made it count a minute later when Harvey Barnes, not to be outdone by Reach, hammered in at the culmination of a rampaging solo run.

THAT IS UNREAL!October 3, 2018

SHARP BLADES END BLACKBURN'S HOME COMFORTS

Billy Sharp scored twice in the space of 13 second-half minutes as Sheffield United made it three wins from three to join Leeds and Middlesbrough on 22 points.

Chris Wilder's side had the better of proceedings, and deservedly went ahead when Sharp tucked home at the second attempt 21 minutes after the restart.

Sharp had his fourth goal in three Championship games soon after, heading in from Enda Stevens' cross to condemn Blackburn to a first league defeat at Ewood Park since September 2017.

We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again. Billy Sharp scores goals. It’s that simple.October 3, 2018

LAMPARD'S COUNTY CLAW BACK THE CANARIES

It has been a strange week for Derby boss Lampard, who saw his team put in a remarkable performance to beat Manchester United on penalties in the EFL Cup, only to then lose to Bolton last time out.

Timm Klose's header had put Norwich ahead at Pride Park, and it looked as though County would be heading for a second successive defeat.

But a fifth straight Norwich win was not to be - Bryson on hand to bundle in the equaliser with four minutes remaining.

Big players for big moments.October 3, 2018

GREGORY LATE SHOW RESCUES THE LIONS

In a game held up by the failure of one of the floodlights early in the second half, Millwall showed their resilience to come back from 2-0 down at the City Ground.

Forest went ahead in the first half through Joe Lolley, with Joao Carvalho's free-kick putting the hosts in control once the issue with the lights had been fixed.

Millwall would not roll over, and after Shaun Williams had got them back in it, Gregory tapped in during stoppage time to halt a three-match losing streak.