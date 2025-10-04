Can I watch Man United vs Sunderland on TV? Live streams, TV details and preview for Old Trafford clash

Arsenal have enjoyed a positive week with wins over Newcastle and Olympiakos

Watch Man Utd vs Sunderland on Saturday in the Premier League, as FourFourTwo provides all the details on TV channels and live streams around the world.

Man Utd vs Sunderland key information • Date: Saturday 04 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has even more pressure mounting heading into Saturday's clash with Sunderland at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-1 by the Bees last weekend and were poor again for large parts of the contest, with many left to ponder how long the 40-year-old has at the helm.

Sunderland will pose a tricky test at the Theatre of Dreams in this 3pm kick-off and Regis Le Bris' side will want to cause a famous upset as they pit themselves against one of the big six.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Sunderland in the UK?

Man Utd vs Sunderland falls during the Saturday 3pm blackout, which means it cannot legally be shown live in the UK. All other games outside this specific kick-off slot are televised.

What's more, all games, including the Saturday 3pm fixtures, are shown live in pretty much every other country in the world.

You can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Man Utd vs Sunderland in the US

In the US, USA Network has exclusive rights for Man Utd vs Sunderland.

You can watch the game online via Sling, Fubo, or another cord-cutting cable service that carries USA Network.

Watch USA Network through Sling There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but you can watch cable online thanks to the new wave of 'cord-cutting' streaming services. For USA Network, Sling is the cheapest, costing $45.99 $23 for the first month of the Blue package.

How to watch Man Utd vs Sunderland in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Man Utd vs Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Watch Man Utd vs Sunderland from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Man Utd vs Sunderland is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal On top of being outstanding at unblocking streaming services, NordVPN is fast, has top-level security features and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Throw in a knock-down price and over 7,000 servers across 110 countries and it's a no-brainer.

Book Official Premier League Hospitality Tickets Today

When you book with Seat Unique, you’re securing 100% Official Hospitality. Every package is authentic and safe, purchased directly through clubs, venues, or rights holders. Depending on your choice of package, you can look forward to:

- Premium padded or heated seating in prime stadium locations

- Access to exclusive suites and lounges

- Fine dining or relaxed buffet options, with inclusive drinks

- Entertainment before, during, and after the match

- Unique extras such as stadium tours or even player appearances

Click HERE for prices and options

Man Utd vs Sunderland: Premier League preview

Many are continuing to wonder just what Amorim is doing at Carrington in terms of coaching his Manchester United players, with his squad again failing to deliver when it comes to their complex three-at-the-back shape.

The Red Devils often look lost, but stats from OPTA this week suggest United are underperforming in a number of metrics, which includes their output in front of goal.

Matheus Cunha is yet to score for his new club in the Premier League and former Chelsea man Mason Mount again is dividing opinion regarding his inclusion, especially with England star Kobbie Mainoo sat on the bench.

Sunderland remain as the Premier League's surprise package this season and many are shocked as to how well the Black Cats are coping back in England's top tier.

A win at Old Trafford on Saturday would surely go down in their history books as one of their best under Le Bris, and we wouldn't put it past them to compound Amorim's misery.

Sunderland are brimming with confidence, having spent big across the summer, but if that financial output results in Premier League safety come May, chances are many will see it as money well spent.

Man Utd vs Sunderland: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man Utd 2-1 Sunderland

It really is make or break for Amorim and his squad this weekend, and this game could have a huge bearing on his future at Old Trafford. We feel it could be scrappy, but we at FourFourTwo are backing the Red Devils to narrowly come out on top.