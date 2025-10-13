Football history is littered with tales of what ifs, failed transfer bids and sliding doors moments, with some looked back at with more regret than others.

As Manchester United’s Premier League title drought moves into what looks set to be a 13th season without lifting the trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, the Red Devils have made more than a few mistakes in the transfer market.

Back in the summer of 2015 the club were in the running to sign Barcelona and Spain playmaker Pedro, who would instead end up at Chelsea after dragging their feet.

Pedro reveals why he snubbed Manchester United

Pedro knew his time was up at the Nou Camp in 2015 (Image credit: Unknown)

Despite having recently agreed a new four-year contract at Barcelona, it became clear that the La Masia product was set for the Nou Camp exit door in 2015.

“I spoke a lot with Luis Enrique that season,” Pedro tells FourFourTwo. “It was the Barça of the three beasts up front – Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez – and it wasn’t easy to get minutes. The coach was honest, he told me I wasn’t going to play much, and the best thing for my interests, given how ambitious I was, was to leave.

Pedro had to compete with the likes of Messi, Neymar and Suarez at Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Barça meant everything to me and I’d like to have finished my career there, but there are moments in life you have to face with courage, and I decided to embark on another project that also excited me. With the passage of time, I don’t regret the experiences I’ve had abroad.”

Manchester United were believed to be the frontrunners to sign the 2010 World Cup winner, only for Chelsea to swoop and sign him in a £19million deal.

“I don’t know what happened behind the scenes, the deal with United was almost done,” Pedro continues. “They took too long to decide, the season was about to start, and I didn’t want to wait any longer. I even played the UEFA Super Cup with Barça, where I scored the winning goal.

“There was uncertainty and anxiety. PSG were also interested in me, then Chelsea’s interest came in. Cesc Fabregas acted as an intermediary, Mourinho called me and said they were willing to offer more, so we contacted United to explain the situation, but they didn’t make a clear decision and I chose to go to Chelsea.”

Jose Mourinho was in charge when Chelsea signed Pedro (Image credit: Alamy)

The deal with Chelsea was quickly done and it meant that Pedro was now playing under Jose Mourinho, after coming up through the ranks under Pep Guardiola in Catalonia.

"Both are winners, but very different coaches,” he says when asked to compare them. “Each has their own ideas, their own way of convincing and motivating their players. I enjoyed learning from Mourinho – he gave me the opportunity to experience the Premier League, the most competitive league there is, and adapting to it was interesting. Despite everything, that first season was tough.”