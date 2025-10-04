How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham: Live streams, TV details, kick-off time, preview

Watch Leeds vs Tottenham in the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday, with all the details listed here from FourFourTwo on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Leeds United are continuing to surprise a few given their start to the Premier League season, as soon in their most recent outing, a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

It could have been so different from the Whites should they have held on in added time, with Cherries forward Eli Junior Kroupi scoring a dramatic leveller at Elland Road last weekend.

Tottenham are equally enjoyed a positive start under new boss Thomas Frank, but did play in the UEFA Champions League in midweek and that may mean Leeds are a tad fresher heading into Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Spurs came from two goals down to rescue a point against Bodo/Glimt and now focus must quickly return to their domestic endeavours in West Yorkshire.

Watch Leeds vs Spurs in the UK

Leeds vs Spurs is set to be shown live and in full on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ this weekend.

Kick-off is at 12:30 pm, with coverage set to begin at 11:00 am.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Leeds vs Spurs in the US

In the USA, cable channel USA Network has the TV rights to Leeds vs Spurs, which is available to watch online via a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Leeds vs Spurs in Australia

Fans down under can watch Leeds vs Spurs through Stan Sport, which has live streams for every single Premier League game this season.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Watch Leeds vs Spurs from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE "NordVPN offers an impressive package for a surprisingly low cost," say TechRadar, who can't fault its running speeds, unblocking capabilities, or security features. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee on top of a knockdown price on two-year plans.

Book Official Premier League Hospitality Tickets Today

When you book with Seat Unique, you’re securing 100% Official Hospitality. Every package is authentic and safe, purchased directly through clubs, venues, or rights holders. Depending on your choice of package, you can look forward to:

- Premium padded or heated seating in prime stadium locations

- Access to exclusive suites and lounges

- Fine dining or relaxed buffet options, with inclusive drinks

- Entertainment before, during, and after the match

- Unique extras such as stadium tours or even player appearances

Click HERE for prices and options

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Leeds vs Spurs: Match preview

Daniel Farke's side were tipped by most to be battling for their safety come May this season, but it is safe to say Leeds have made quite the impression in their first six games.

It's two wins, two draws and two losses so far for the Whites with Elland Road becoming something of a fortress, with no side in the division yet to leave the famous old stadium with three points at this juncture.

That could all change with Tottenham next up, especially given the attacking threat Frank's side possesses after an impressive summer window.

Spurs, as mentioned, may be flagging in terms of energy levels, having travelled to Norway in midweek, and that could prompt them to ring in the changes.

Striker Dominic Solanke and Randal Kolo Muani are still both nursing individual injury problems, and that could again mean Richarlison leads the line.

James Maddison, Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski also remain out of action, with 20-year-old Wilson Odobert enjoying an extended run in the team as of late.

Leeds vs Spurs: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds 3-4 Spurs

This one could be high scoring, given both teams like to press high and force mistakes from their respective opponents. We think Spurs may have too much given their European pedigree, but Leeds will not go down without a fight.