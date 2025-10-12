Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will not be returning to Ibrox

Rangers will need to look elsewhere to find their new manager after Steven Gerrard reportedly ruled himself out as a successor to Russell Martin.

Liverpool legend Gerrard was heavily linked with a return to Glasgow, where he was the last manager to lead the Gers to the Scottish Premiership title before taking up his first Premier League role at Aston Villa.

Gerrard has been in the headlines after a candid podcast interview with former England teammate Rio Ferdinand but his next job will not be a shock reunion with Rangers after all.

A new favourite for Rangers

Gerrard won the Premiership with Rangers (Image credit: Getty Images)

“[Gerrard] had been in talks with the current hierarchy to take over from Russell Martin,” according to The Scotsman.

“It has emerged that those negotiations have come to an end after Gerrard decided to remove himself from the running.

Danny Rohl left Sheffield Wednesday in July (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The news will come as a bitter blow to many Rangers supporters, who had pinned their hopes on Gerrard returning to Ibrox and resurrecting the club’s fortunes.”

The Daily Record reported on Sunday that former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has established himself as the top choice for the new Rangers regime, with Graham Potter, Gary O’Neil, Kevin Muscat and even Hearts boss Derek McInnes linked with the job over the past week.

36-year-old Rohl performed admirably amid the chaos of the Hillsborough club but eventually left the club in the summer after two seasons in charge.

He has apparently impressed in discussions with Rangers and could be offered the job after Gerrard called time on his interest and delayed his reintroduction to the game.

Steven Gerrard in conversation with Rio Ferdinand (Image credit: Rio Ferdinand Presents/YouTube)

The former Rangers and Villa manager spent a year and a half in charge of Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League and believes he still has successes to achieve in football.

“I’d love another go at some point,” Gerrard told Ferdinand on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

“I want to change a few things and improve a few things and come back fresh with a few different people around myself.

Gerrard, who is ranked no.4 FourFourTwo's list of the best English midfielders ever, doesn’t appear to be in any rush to take on a new job.

He was a popular figure in what’s become a miserable era for Rangers. In 2020-21, he delivered their first Premiership title in a decade but was unable to get to grips with what was required with Villa in the Premier League.

“I’m enjoying family time and doing a lot of things that I haven’t been able to do,” said the 45-year-old.

“Going to Grand Prix, doing exhibition games with ex-teammates and superstars, that type of stuff’s been great.

“But there’s a part of me that still feels that there’s a bit of unfinished business in terms of wanting to go in and face another couple of exciting challenges. But I want a certain type of challenge.”