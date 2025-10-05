Can I watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest? Live streams, TV details and preview

Newcastle United's players look on during their clash with Arsenal

Watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest this weekend in the Premier League as Eddie Howe's side hosts the Tricky Trees.

Want to watch the game live? FourFourTwo provides all the details...

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest key information • Date: Sunday 05 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 09:00am ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Newcastle United earned their first UEFA Champions League victory of the season on Wednesday night as they battered Belgian side Union SG 4-0.

Howe will be looking for that same kind of energy when they host Nottingham Forest this weekend, in their second consecutive home Premier League clash.

As for Forest, new boss Ange Postecoglou is still in search of his first Premier League win and will hope things can quickly change in the North East this today.

Watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest in the UK

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest is one of four 2pm kick-offs on Sunday afternoon, all of which are being shown in the UK and Ireland on Sky Sports.

The other games include Aston Villa v Burnley, Everton v Crystal Palace and Wolves v Brighton.

Watch Newcastle vs Notts Forest in the US

In the US, USA Network has exclusive rights to Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest.

More details are provided below on how you can tune in Stateside, with either Fubo or Sling available via a cord-cutting service.

How to watch Newcastle vs Notts Forest in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport.

Watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Newcastle vs Notts Forest: Premier League preview

Newcastle have seen an inconsistent start in the Premier League so far, but did look much better during their UEFA Champions League win against Union SG in midweek.

Howe will want to quickly put the Magpies' recent disappointment against Arsenal behind him, and bouncing back against an out-of-sorts Nottingham Forest side remains the priority.

However, the Geordies will have to do so without Tino Livramento, after he picked up a worrying-looking knee injury against the Gunners last weekend. Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa also remain absent.

Nottingham Forest parted ways with Nuno Espirito Santo with the season having barely begun, and since then, it's been all downhill.

Postecoglou already looks frustrated and stressed, but with players like Chris Wood, Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson at his disposal, the decline seen of the Tricky Trees has been alarming.

Perhaps a complete change in philosophy should have come earlier in the summer for Forest, with plenty to ponder for the former Spurs boss.

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle United 4-0 Nottingham Forest

FourFourTwo feels Forest could be in for a battering today, and with Newcastle likely to be in the mood following a poor late show against Arsenal last time out on home soil, it could be a bad day for those with a Nottingham Forest allegiance.