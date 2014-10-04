Championship Wrap: Bellusci rescues point

Yorkshire duo Leeds and Wednesday met in the Championship's early kick-off at Elland Road in a match that finished 1-1.

Leeds were looking to avenge the 6-0 defeat to Wednesday the last time the teams met at Hillsborough in January.

However, it was the visitors who went ahead in the 52nd minute when Chris Maguire met Jacques Maghoma's cross with a sweetly struck shot from the edge of the area that nestled in the bottom corner.

Wednesday's Keiren Westwood had been the busier goalkeeper before that goal and Leeds grabbed a deserved point 11 minutes from time when a corner fell to Bellusci at the back post and the centre-back side-footed home.

Norwich were seeking a swift response to Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic, but Neil Adams' men drew 1-1 with Rotherham United at Carrow Road.

After spurning several chances, the hosts fell behind when Paul Green scored from the penalty spot after Matt Derbyshire was felled by John Ruddy.

Rotherham were unable to hold out, though, as Cameron Jerome tapped home in the 77th minute after Kyle Lafferty's free-kick had hit the post.

With Nottingham Forest not playing until Sunday, Watford moved second despite only drawing 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion - Daniel Tozser's opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Lewis Dunk's leveller.

Derby County were held 0-0 at home by Millwall, while Fulham's recent resurgence under caretaker boss Kit Symons was ended in a 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough.

Charlton could only muster a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City at The Valley, while Wolves and strugglers Wigan Athletic played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Molineux, Bakary Sako's 64th-minute equaliser earning Kenny Jackett's men a point.

Bolton Wanderers' poor start to the campaign saw manager Dougie Freedman lose his job this week and the Lancashire club's woes continued in a 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth - who had Yann Kermorgant sent off in the first half.

Callum Wilson's double sandwiched Jay Spearing's strike, as Bolton stayed bottom of the table.

Rounding off the action, Brentford secured a fine 3-1 win over Reading, while the match between Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town ended 0-0.