Change of generation coming for Germany, says Hoeness

Bayern Munich great Dieter Hoeness believes Joachim Low's provisional squad for Euro 2016 shows there is a change of generation coming for Germany.

While the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger, Mario Gomez and Lukas Podolski were all included in the 27-man squad, Low called up three uncapped players.

Julian Weigl (20-years-old), Julian Brandt (20) and Joshua Kimmich (21) - who are yet to make their senior international debuts - made the squad, while Leroy Sane (20) was also included.

Hoeness - who won five Bundesliga titles in his time at Bayern - believes their inclusions signal a generation change for the reigning World champions.

"It's a surprise that he nominated all the four youngsters who were discussed before," the 63-year-old told Omnisport. "We will see what the final team will look like.

"It's a clear sign by Joachim Low that he leaves [Kevin] Volland at home and therefore nominates Brandt or Sane as players for the offensive.

"It is a clear sign that the next generation is coming."

Hoeness singled out Brandt and Sane as favourites to make the cut for the final Euros squad.

"These two players for the offensive are extremely good in my opinion," he said. "They are already able to make a difference because of their individual abilities.

"The question is if they are already able to keep their nerves and show what they can at such a big tournament.

"But both Julian Brandt and Leroy Sane have the preconditions to make the difference."