Chapecoense goalkeeper Danilo named 'Craque da Galera'

Chapecoense goalkeeper Danilo has been named the Fans' Best Player in the Campeonato Brasileiro by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) after he died in a tragic plane crash with his team.

Danilo was among 71 killed after a plane carrying the Chapecoense squad, technical commission and a number of journalists for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final crashed en route to Medellin two days before the match was due to take place in Colombia.

Chapecoense have since been named winners of the South American competition as tributes pour in for the Brazilian side, and Danilo - who initially survived the crash before passing away in hospital - has now received the 'Craque da Galera' by popular vote.

His mother Dona Illaides accepted the award on behalf of her 31-year-old son on Monday.

Momento emocionante da Cerimônia de Encerramento do . Dona Ilaídes, mãe de Danilo, recebeu o Craque da Galera por seu filho. December 13, 2016

"Chapeco is living in a very difficult time," Ilaides said.

"Right now, it's the people who are wanting to hold me, and that's what's giving me strength and standing me up. That's how I stand, I hold you and you hold me.

"I want to send a big hug to the children of Chapeco. They are suffering a lot. Danilo and all the others were idols. On behalf of the Chapecoense Association, I thank you very much.

"I hope that the next warriors who arrive there will warmly embrace that crowd and be the new warriors for them."