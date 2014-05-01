Chelsea assistant Faria handed six-game ban

Faria has also been fined £30,000, subject to an appeal, having been charged with two counts of misconduct for "abusive and/or insulting words towards the referee and improper conduct" following last month's loss at Stamford Bridge.

He was visibly outraged by a late penalty awarded to the hosts, converted by Fabio Borini, and needed to be restrained by manager Jose Mourinho when officials told him to leave the technical area.

The defeat dealt Chelsea a major blow in their hopes for the Premier League title and will be without Faria for their two remaining games this term.

Midfielder Ramires was charged and subsequently banned for an off-the-ball elbow on Sebastian Larsson during the game, while Mourinho too found himself in hot water for post-match comments.

Mourinho offered "congratulations" to referees chief Mike Riley and said refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) had done "absolutely fantastic" work when officiating matches involving teams in the title race.

The FA deemed those comments to be a slight against the integrity of match officials. The Portuguese denied a charge of misconduct and is yet to have any punishment confirmed.