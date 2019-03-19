Tammy Abraham reveals whether or not he'll be at Chelsea next season

Tammy Abraham has vowed to fight for his place at Chelsea next season as he seeks to make the breakthrough at his parent club.

Abraham has scored 21 goals in 31 appearances for Aston Villa this season, helping Dean Smith's men into the play-off places with eight games remaining.

The England Under-21 international also impressed on a previous Championship loan spell at Bristol City in 2016/17, although he struggled to make an impact during a temporary stay at top-flight Swansea the following season.

But after three years away from Stamford Bridge, Abraham believes he's now ready to compete for a place in the Chelsea first team.

"That's the aim," he told Sky Sports when asked whether he anticipated being back in west London next term.

"As a young kid, I've always believed I will play for Chelsea. I always believe that. I think I have the ability to. I just have to, when I get the opportunity, grab it with two hands."

Chelsea signed Gonzalo Higuain on a six-month loan deal in January, but it's unclear whether they will attempt to make the move permanent in the summer.

The Blues' recruitment plans are further complicated by a two-window transfer ban handed to them as punishment for breaching FIFA rules on the signing of under-18 foreign players.

Chelsea have launched an appeal and hope that the ban will be reduced, overturned or delayed, but as things stand they may be forced to turn to their productive academy - of which Abraham is a graduate - ahead of next season.

FEATURE Why Tottenham fans have always hated Wembley