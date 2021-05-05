Chelsea beat Real Madrid to set up all English Champions League final

Chelsea beat Real Madrid 2-0 to seal a 3-1 aggregate win over the Spanish side to set up an all-Premier League Champions League final against Manchester City.

Los Blancos looked to take the early lead, but Karim Benzema was denied by Eduardo Mendy in the Chelsea goal on a couple of occasion in the opening 20 minutes.

Madrid were dominating the ball but Chelsea were creating the chances and after Timo Werner had a goal ruled off for offsides, he was at hand to head home unopposed on the goal line after Kai Havertz’s chip hit the cross bar.

The Blues then had several chances in the second half but a combination of good goal keeping from Thibaut Courtois and wasteful finishing kept Zidane’s team in the tie.

Thomas Tuchel’s team though managed to seal the game with five minutes to go as Mason Mount hit the back of the net after being found with a square ball from Christian Pulisic.