Britain's richest man yet to approach Chelsea about takeover

Sir Jim Ratcliffe told BBC Sport that “you never say no” when asked about a possible purchase of the Stamford Bridge club recently.

However, a source has told ESPN that Abramovich hasn’t spoken to Ratcliffe or anyone else about selling the Premier League club as the Russian remains committed to the team he has owned since 2003.

Ratcliffe enquired about a takeover in May 2018 but was turned away, while the guided tour he was given of the club’s training facilities a few years ago is said to have been nothing more than a gesture of thanks to corporate box owners at Stamford Bridge.

Abramovich’s long-term future at the club was thrown into doubt after it emerged that he had stopped paying up front for his own box at the club’s stadium this season and the owner hasn’t attended a home game since his investor visa renewal application was rejected by the UK government last year.

The Blues have won 15 major honours during the Russian’s time in charge, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

