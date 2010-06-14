Chelsea close in on Benayoun

Benayoun has agreed terms with Carlo Ancelotti’s side according to Sport5, but it is believed that a fee for the attacking midfielder is yet to be agreed.

The Israeli international has been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge for the past month, with the player himself quoted as saying he believes he will make the move to Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

Benayoun said: “Everything depends on Liverpool. Chelsea will have to pay some £6 million but I believe that in the end I'll be moving there.”

It is believed that Chelsea are unwilling to pay more than £4 million for the 30-year-old, with the Anfield club’s asking price reportedly nearer the £10m mark.

Benayoun could be just one of the high-profile faces leaving the club this summer, amind strong rumours of other departures including fellow midfielder Javier Mascherano.

Chelsea may see the Israeli star as the perfect replacement for the departed Joe Cole, but could face a battle on their hands depending on who takes over the hot-seat on Merseyside.

Ancelotti has been reportedly tracking the star for some time, and could land his man soon should the two clubs come to an agreement.

By Joe Brewin

