Chelsea cut Falcao from Champions League squad

January signings Alexandre Pato and Matt Miazga have been included in Chelsea's revised Champions League squad - but there is no place for Radamel Falcao.

Colombian Falcao has one goal in nine appearances for Chelsea since arriving on a season-long loan deal from Monaco.

His place in the squad for the knockout stages goes to fellow forward Pato, who moved to Stamford Bridge on loan from Corinthians until the end of the season last week.

Chelsea have the option to sign the Brazilian forward on a permanent basis at the end of the current campaign.

Like Pato, Miazga signed for the reigning Premier League champions during the mid-season transfer window.

The defender joined the Premier League champions from New York Red Bulls on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Guus Hiddink's side take on Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League. The first leg takes place in the French capital on February 16, with the return fixture in London on March 9.

Although he will not feature again in Europe this season, Falcao remains in Chelsea's Premier League squad.