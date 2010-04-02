Chelsea fightback = money refunded

In fact the biggest winner of Saturday's top-of-the-table clash could be Arsenal, providing they see off Wolves, if the shares are spoiled between the Red Devils and the Blues.

FourFourTwo's betting partner Paddy Power can't really split it; Manchester United are slight favourites at 6/4 whilst Chelsea are 9/5. The draw looks to have the most value at 11/5.

6/4 - Manchester United Win

11/5 - Draw

9/5 - Chelsea Win

If Manchester United lead at anytime but fail to win, Paddy Power will refund all losing 1st/last goalscorer, correct score and scorecast bets on the match.

It will be interesting to see how Manchester United cope without talisman Wayne Rooney, with the onus firmly on Dimitar Berbatov to keep the Red Devils on course for a record fourth consecutive Premier League crown.

Maybe it’ll be United’s third top-scorer this season, Own Goal, that sees off Chelsea?

At the opposite end, Chelsea have their own beast of a striker, Didier Drogba. The Ivorian is a much better bet at 5/1 for the first goal than Berbatov.

Alternatively, how about 9/1 for Ryan Giggs or 14/1 Paul Scholes scoring the first goal?

For Chelsea, the man who’ll get the most support after Drogba is Frank Lampard, fresh from his four goals against Aston Villa. He’s 15/2 for the opener and 11/4 to score at anytime.

It is not a game not expected to be littered with goals as there’s too much at stake.

Either team to win by a single goal looks a good bet, 3/1 Man United and 15/5 Chelsea.

First Scorer Betting

5/1 Berbatov

5/1 Drogba

15/2 Lampard

8/1 Anelka

17/2 Malouda

9/1 Giggs

9/1 Valencia

10/1 Nani

