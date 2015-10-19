Chelsea forwards Pedro and Remy ruled out of Dynamo Kiev tie

Pedro and Loic Remy will both be missing for Chelsea when they face Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League on Tuesday, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

The Blues are in Ukraine for a crunch Group G clash having picked up three points from their opening two games, while the hosts are top of the pile after a win and a draw so far.

Pedro and Remy have not travelled but Mourinho insisted they do not have serious injuries and hinted both could be back in time for Saturday's Premier League match against West Ham.

"We have other options and it would be big risk to play them," he said.

"They both have little injuries. Nothing really important, but not possible for this game. It would be a big risk for tomorrow, so we take no risk.

"We have other options and other players. Especially because they play in positions where we really do have other options."

Pedro played 83 minutes of Saturday's 2-0 win over Aston Villa and was praised along with fellow winger Willian for his work-rate, while Remy was only a stoppage-time substitute in the same game.

Despite the former Barcelona star's absence, Mourinho would not confirm whether or not Eden Hazard - who was dropped to the bench at Stamford Bridge - would return to the starting XI.

"I won't tell you if he will play," Mourinho said. "They [Dynamo] won't know. He has trained like Eden."