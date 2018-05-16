Chelsea hit with FA fine
Thanks to the conduct of their players in the Premier League draw with Huddersfield Town, Chelsea have been served with an FA fine.
Chelsea have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association (FA) for failing to control their players during a 1-1 Premier League draw with Huddersfield Town this month.
Antonio Rudiger was among a group of players who vented their frustration at referee Lee Mason and his assistants when the whistle was blown for half-time before Chelsea could take a corner kick.
Marcos Alonso netted an equaliser for Chelsea after Laurent Depoitre had put Huddersfield in front - a result that preserved the Terriers' top-flight status and severely dented Chelsea's top-four aspirations.
An FA statement read: "Chelsea have been fined £20,000 after accepting a charge for failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.
"The incident occurred at half-time during the game against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday 9 May."
Chelsea have been fined £20,000 after accepting a charge for failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion. The incident occurred at half-time during the game against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday 9 May. May 16, 2018
Chelsea ended the season in fifth, behind Liverpool, after losing 3-0 at Newcastle United on the final day.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.