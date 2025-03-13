Chelsea lining up sensational swap deal to land Aurelien Tchouameni: report

By published

Chelsea want to bring Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to Stamford Bridge, and they've got a plan to make it happen...

Aurelien Tchouameni defensive midfield of Real Madrid and France during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 second leg match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid C.F. at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano on March 12, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Chelsea target
Chelsea are targeting Tchouameni (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to bring Aurelien Tchouameni to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window as part of an outlandish swap deal.

The 2024/25 season has shown glimpses of high potential from a young Chelsea side, with qualification for the Champions League and a Conference League win now both expected from Enzo Maresca and his young charges.

But after having spent a number of years now buying talented individuals with plenty of promise, Chelsea are now willing to add proven quality to their squad. Now, Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni has been identified as the perfect fit to take them to the next level.

Chelsea want to complete swap deal for Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni defensive midfield of Real Madrid and France during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 second leg match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid C.F. at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano on March 12, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Chelsea target

Tchouameni in action for Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

A key member of Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI, Tchouameni has proven he is just as capable playing at centre-back as he is in midfield, though his best position is still at the base of the midfield. Since making a high-profile move from Monaco in 2022, Tchouameni has gone from strength to strength in the Spanish captial, winning La Liga, the Champions League and Copa del Rey all in his short time at the club.

Impressed by his stature and ability, Chelsea have shown a strong interest in the Frenchman for a while now, and are getting ready to make a huge swap deal in the summer.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca

Maresca has done a decent job at Chelsea since taking over (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Chelsea insider Simon Phillips, Real Madrid are keen on signing Enzo Fernandez, with the Argentine reportedly extremely interested on swapping Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu.

While Teamtalk suggests the 24-year-old is happy at Chelsea and wants to continue growing with the young team, Real Madrid is an opportunity too good to turn down.

Chelsea, who don't want to lose Fernandez this summer, have therefore started looking at alternative ways to sweeten the deal on their side. That's where a potential swap deal for Tchouameni has been touted, with the Frenchman seen as a good way for any deal to work.

Fernandez arrived at Chelsea two years ago for a then British-record transfer fee of £106.8m. With his contract not expiring until 2032, the Blues would likely want to make a considerable profit on the midfielder - though a swap for Tchouameni would represent decent financial sense, too.

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea applauds the fans after the team's victory during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC at Stamford Bridge on March 09, 2025 in London, England.

Real Madrid want Enzo Fernandez (Image credit: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems extremely unlikely - verging on impossible - that a deal of this nature would go through. The fact Fernandez has seven years remaining on his deal highlights how much his valuation would be, while Real Madrid simply won't let Tchouameni leave due to his quality.

Chelsea are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they head to the Emirates to face Arsenal.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

More about stories
Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir of Iceland plays during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League 2024/25 Group A2 MD2 match between France and Iceland at Stadion Marie Marvingt in Le Mans, France, on February 25, 2025.

Iceland Women Euro 2025 squad: Þorsteinn Halldórsson's full team

Wayne Rooney in action for England against the Republic of Ireland in May 2013.

'I would have played for Ireland if they had called me up to the first team!': Wayne Rooney reveals his international career could have been incredibly different if he had received a first team call-up at 16

Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir of Iceland plays during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League 2024/25 Group A2 MD2 match between France and Iceland at Stadion Marie Marvingt in Le Mans, France, on February 25, 2025.

Iceland Women Euro 2025 squad: Þorsteinn Halldórsson's full team

See more latest
Most Popular
Wayne Rooney in action for England against the Republic of Ireland in May 2013.
'I would have played for Ireland if they had called me up to the first team!': Wayne Rooney reveals his international career could have been incredibly different if he had received a first team call-up at 16
Jonas Eidevall
Ex-Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall admits he 'does not regret' allowing Vivianne Miedema to leave and join Manchester City for free
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, 2008
'Every time I get sacked from a managerial job, I get a text from Sir Alex Ferguson': Manchester United legend reveals how former boss offers condolences
LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - MARCH 11: Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern München plays the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 second leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern München at on March 11, 2025 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Jürgen Fromme - firo sportphoto/Getty Images) Arsenal target
Arsenal made 'formal proposal' for Joshua Kimmich before contract renewal was confirmed: report
Ian Wright, football pundit and former footballer looks on before the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on February 7, 2025 in Manchester, England.
'Scrapping relegation is not something that I can back because you’re taking away one of the core elements of the game': Ian Wright unhappy with proposed rule change
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may have identified another new signing
Manchester City to continue Pep Guardiola rebuild with European star who already has a 'gentleman's agreement' in place: report
A view of The Subway Women’s League Cup Trophy during the Subway Women&#039;s League Cup Draw 2024-2025 at Pride Park on December 16, 2024 in Derby, England.
Why is the Women's League Cup final not at Wembley?
Players of Liverpool look dejected after losing a penalty shoot out in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
'When PSG went 1-0 up against Liverpool, all of a sudden I started getting abused. At the end of the game, I felt like I grew 10 feet walking around Anfield!': Manchester United legend reveals sitting in home end of Champions League clash
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now just has one more shot at silverware this season
'It’s unacceptable for Arsenal to be making the same mistakes year-after-year with the same manager': Gunners legend makes huge Mikel Arteta claim after Premier League failings
Daniel Levy
‘It’s not Daniel Levy’s fault that Spurs haven’t won a trophy – they can win one under him, and I think they can still win one this season’ Former Tottenham Hotspur boss offers his backing to under-fire chairman