Chelsea loan out young trio

Kakuta and Van Aanholt will join up with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, where they both spent the entirety of last season on temporary deals.

Van Aanholt made 31 appearances in the Eredivisie at left-back during his first loan spell, while France Under-21 international Kakuta featured on 22 occasions in the Dutch top flight.

Meanwhile, Thorgan Hazard, who is the younger brother of first-team star Eden, is also returning to a club he was loaned to last season - Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem.

The 20-year-old attacker scored three goals in 29 outings for the club last term, and will hope to add to that tally during his second stint.

Chelsea made good use of the loan system in 2012-13, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne enjoying productive spells with West Brom and Werder Bremen respectively.

Both have now returned to play a part in Jose Mourinho's first-team plans.