Chelsea lose 2-0 at home to Aston Villa as Thomas Tuchel's Bayern thrash Dortmund

Chelsea's struggles in the Premier League this season continued as the Blues were beaten 2-0 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn, one in each half, gave Unai Emery's side an impressive victory at Stamford Bridge and increased the pressure on Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

Chelsea are now 11th in the Premier League and a full 11 points off the top four with 10 games left in the competition.

The Blues are still in the Champions League, but face holders Real Madrid in an extremely difficult tie in the quarter-finals.

Potter's side had won two and drawn the other in their last three Premier League matches in a recent revival, but this defeat means the Blues have claimed all three points in just four of their 14 fixtures in the Premier League since the World Cup break.

In the meantime, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel got off to a winning start at Bayern Munich on Saturday as the Bavarians beat Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund 4-2 at the Allianz Arena to return to the top of the table.

Bayern had been 4-0 up in that match, before two goals in the last 20 minutes from the visitors.

Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly in September, citing a lack of a 'shared vision' with the German.

He was replaced by Potter, but the former Brighton manager was unable to build on a bright start and will be under scrutiny again after yet another defeat.