'Chelsea made an official approach but Roma said, "Forget about it – nobody takes our boys from here". I’m a Liverpool fan, though. I enjoy their songs': Brazil legend reveals failed move to Stamford Bridge

By
Contributions from
published

Chelsea are constantly looking for reinforcements in the transfer market - but they missed out on one key target a couple of decades ago

Cafu Roma defender Chelsea offer rejected Liverpool
Chelsea knew that, in order to break into the Champions League at the turn of the Millennium, players with serious quality and pedigree were needed. Under the management of Claudio Ranieri, the club turned to Brazil legend Cafu, though getting him out of Roma proved a tough task. 

In his early 30s at the time, Cafu had just finished 2000/01 having won Serie A with Roma. At the end of the season, his fourth in Italy, he had an important decision to make: stay at Roma or accept an offer from Chelsea

