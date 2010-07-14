Chelsea move interests Aguero

Aguero, 22, has been linked with a money-spinning move to several top European sides - including Manchester United and Inter Milan - after earning a reputation as one of the world's hottest prospects at the Vicente Calderon.

Atletico already appear to be resigned to losing 'Kun', as he is affectionately known in Madrid, revealing that their star man can go for the right price.

"If an offer comes in from the right club and Atletico feels it is the right price, then a deal can be done," Aguero said in the Daily Star. "

"Of course Chelsea is of interest to me as they are one of the most powerful teams in European football. They show their intent summer after summer in the transfer market and more often than not that intent will see them end the season with at least one trophy."

Whilst Aguero is keen to secure the best financial move available for him and his young family - which includes Diego Maradona's daughter by his side and their potentially prodigal 18-month old son - he is also keen to win medals on the biggest stage.

"As a player you need to look after your future financially but the truth is most top European clubs would offer me top packages," he added. "What I need to consider is where I can win things and I know for sure I can win things at Chelsea."

