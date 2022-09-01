Chelsea report: ANOTHER Barcelona star could join, after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea have already tied a deal for Barcelona stiker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – and now, they're apparently enquiring about another Camp Nou hero.

The Blues have had a busy end to the transfer window, landing Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana and making an ambitious move for RB Leipzig wonderkid Josko Gvardiol. Aubameyang, rumoured for weeks, has joined for around £13 million.

But with Thomas Tuchel still wanting to add depth to his squad, Barça have apparently received another phone call from the German regarding one of their players.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has rejoined former manager Thomas Tuchel, after working together at Borussia Dortmund (Image credit: Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Transfer guru Gerard Romero (opens in new tab) says that forward Memphis Depay has been talked about by Chelsea and that the west Londoners could launch a bid for the Dutchman – since he is unwanted by Barça.

Barcelona have had a frantic window with attackers joining left, right and centre. Ousmane Dembele returned from injury last season to sign a new contract this summer, joining Raphinha from Leeds United and Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich in committing to Xavi's vision.

Where that leaves Depay is unclear. The former Manchester United No.7 moved to Catalonia on a free transfer at the culmination of his contract at Olympique Lyonnais last summer, starting the campaign as the first-choice striker for the Blaugrana.

But Depay has faded into the background, his shirt number redistributed to Lewandowski. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) has even touted Depay as a potential "last-minute move" for former club, United (opens in new tab).

Memphis Depay is out of favour with Barcelona boss, Xavi. (Image credit: Getty)

Whether a deal can be struck between Chelsea and Depay remains to be seen in the short amount of time remaining in the transfer window.

The Blues have spent over £240 million according to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Thomas Tuchel is in a tough mood following two defeats in the opening five games. Chelsea lost to Southampton and the German has been bullish about making transfer moves to strengthen.

The Blues apparently want two new forwards . Callum Hudson-Odoi has left for Leverkusen on loan , while Crystal Palace lynchpin Wilf Zaha and AC Milan star Rafael Leao have been touted for spectacular moves. The Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal has been said to be “close” for days.