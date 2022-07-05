Chelsea report: Blues in advanced talks for shock £45m England superstar

Chelsea and Manchester City's talks over a deal for Raheem Sterling are reportedly at an advanced stage.

It’s been more than a month since Todd Boehly’s consortium completed their takeover of the two-time European champions, but the Blues have still yet to make a signing this summer.

Could Sterling become the first? The England forward is thought to be one of Thomas Tuchel’s top targets as he looks to revamp his attack.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the two clubs are ‘close’ to settling on a fee for the 27-year-old – with a figure of £45m widely reported.

It could be one of the most sensational moves of the summer, a rare modern-day transfer involving a player in his prime between two Premier League giants. That said, as English football continues to pull away from the rest of Europe financially, such switches are bound to become increasingly common.

Indeed, City have just sold Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal at the same price for which Sterling might head to Stamford Bridge. And if Sterling is, as appears to be the case, open to joining Chelsea, they ought to be pulling out all the stops to make that happen.

(Image credit: Getty)

In 2021/22, for the second season running, no Blues forward scored double figures in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku flopped badly following his club-record return to West London, netting just eight times – ultimately rejoining Inter Milan on loan last week. Sterling, though, despite making only 23 league starts last term, bagged 13 goals for Pep Guardiola’s champions.

With more regular starts – which would surely be a determining factor in any move – he may well have a Golden Boot campaign in him.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea are preparing for a potential superstar move, as Neymar could well become available this summer.

Raheem Sterling has also been linked with a move to the Blues, perhaps replacing Hakim Ziyech, who has been rumoured to be in contact with a transfer to AC Milan. Yannick Carrasco has also been linked, while Matthijs De Ligt is a target, too.

The west Londoners may well look at swap deals, too, apparently to refresh their squad.