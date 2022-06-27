Chelsea report: Blues step up Raheem Sterling pursuit as Thomas Tuchel makes direct appeal

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly reached out to Raheem Sterling as the Blues attempt to sign the Manchester City star.

The England international has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as he gets set to enter the final year of his contract with the Premier League champions.

Sterling is keeping his options open as he considers his future, and Chelsea (opens in new tab) are considering submitting an offer.

With Romelu Lukaku on his way back to Inter (opens in new tab) and Hakim Ziyech the subject of transfer interest from abroad, Tuchel is keen to bolster his forward line ahead of next season.

(Image credit: Getty)

And his admiration of Sterling is such that he has personally contacted the 27-year-old to discuss a possible switch to west London.

That is according to a report by the Daily Telegraph (opens in new tab), which states that Chelsea are now preparing an opening offer for the former Liverpool (opens in new tab) man.

Given his contract is up in 2023, City (opens in new tab) value Sterling at between £50m and £60m.

It is not yet clear how much Chelsea will offer in the first instance, but Sterling is not their only attacking target.

The Blues are also considering offers for Neymar, who could leave PSG (opens in new tab) this summer, and Ousmane Dembele.

(Image credit: PA)

But the fact that Tuchel has personally made contact with Sterling suggests that he is near the top of his wish list.

The 27-year-old grew up in London and has spent his entire career to date in the Premier League, so there would be few adaptation concerns.

However, Real Madrid (opens in new tab) and Barcelona (opens in new tab) are thought to be keeping tabs on the situation, and Sterling has stated previously that he is interested in playing abroad (opens in new tab).

Alternatively, the England international could opt to remain in Manchester for one more year before leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Sterling has won four Premier League titles, four League Cups and and an FA Cup during his time at the Etihad Stadium.