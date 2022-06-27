Chelsea report: Blues on red alert as Neymar takes step closer to PSG exit

Chelsea are on red alert after reports emerged that Neymar is edging closer to a Paris Saint-Germain exit.

The Brazil international moved to the Parc des Princes for a world-record fee of £198m in 2017, in what was one of the most stunning transfers of all time (opens in new tab).

Neymar has scored 100 goals in 144 appearances for PSG (opens in new tab) in all competitions, winning four Ligue 1 titles and five domestic cups.

But the club’s failure to win the Champions League in the last five years means the transfer cannot be considered a success given the huge outlay involved.

And PSG are now ready to move the 30-year-old on this summer, with Chelsea (opens in new tab) among the teams interested.

(Image credit: PA)

Recent comments from the PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi appear to have pushed Neymar closer to the exit door.

“A possible departure of Neymar this summer? What I can tell you is that we expect all the players to do much more than last season,” he told Le Parisien (opens in new tab).

RMC Sport (opens in new tab) claims that PSG have indeed decided to sell Neymar ahead of next season, despite the fact that his contract will automatically be extended to 2027 on July 1.

The Brazilian had not originally planned to leave the Parc des Princes this summer, with Neymar preferring not to rock the boat on the eve of the 2022 World Cup.

(Image credit: Getty)

But PSG are currently undergoing an internal restructuring and the forward does not feel sufficiently valued by key figures at the club.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the former Barcelona (opens in new tab) star in recent weeks, and they may now be ready to step up their interest.

The Blues are keen to add at least one more forward to their ranks before the transfer window closes, with Raheem Sterling (opens in new tab) and Ousmane Dembele among the other names they are considering.