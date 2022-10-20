Chelsea report: Blues ready to pay Neymar's wages and plot bid for PSG star

Chelsea are prepared to fork out the astronomical wages required to sign Neymar from PSG next year, according to reports.

The Brazilian was linked with a Stamford Bridge switch in the summer, but the move didn’t transpire despite the Blues’ world record £274 million spending splurge.

However, a deal may not yet be dead in the water.

Todd Boehly has splashed the cash since taking over at Stamford Bridge. (Image credit: Getty)

According to El Pais (opens in new tab), the Blues want to make the move happen in 2023.

Chelsea were offered the chance to bring Neymar in on loan over the summer, but the Blues wouldn’t pay more than €10 million of the Brazilian’s €40m-per-year wages and a deal failed to materialise.

However, the Blues are said to now be open to a permanent deal that would see them take on Neymar’s full €40m-per-year net salary packet.

Newcastle came in for Neymar in the summer, but the player didn’t want to make the move to St. James’ Park.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar (Image credit: Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old’s move from Barcelona to PSG in August 2017 remains the biggest transfer of all time, coming at a cost of €222m (£190m).

But the Brazilian is no longer the undisputed star of the team in Paris, as he now shares a forward line with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Neymar scored his 200th club goal in a 1-0 ‘Le Classique’ victory over Marseille on Sunday.

It continued a fine start to the campaign from the forward, who has 12 goals and nine assists to his name from 16 appearances in all competitions.

Neymar, who has a contract until 2025, is valued at £67.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

