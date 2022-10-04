Chelsea report: Blues winning race to sign £63m-rated AC Milan and Portugal forward

Chelsea (opens in new tab) are reportedly leading a clutch of top clubs in the battle to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan (opens in new tab).

The winger was instrumental as Milan won their first Serie A title in 11 years last season, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists.

And according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera (via the Daily Star) (opens in new tab), the Blues are at the front of the queue for the Portuguese's services.

Leao was Milan's joint top league scorer in 2021/22 (Image credit: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images)

Leao joined Milan from Lille in the summer of 2019 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club. Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) currently value him at £63m – but the Rossoneri are said to want more than €100m (£87m) (opens in new tab) for one of their star men.

The 23-year-old has notched four goals so far this term, including a brace as Milan came from behind to beat arch-rivals Inter (opens in new tab) 3-2 last month.

Versatile enough to also operate as a centre-forward, Leao made his senior debut for Portugal (opens in new tab) last year and has earned 11 caps to date.

He played in both of his country's Nations League games during the recent international break and will hope to be on the plane to this winter's World Cup, which would be his first major tournament.

Leao in action for Portugal against Spain last month (Image credit: Pedrio Fiuza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Leao looks set to feature against Chelsea on Wednesday night: Milan travel to Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3 of the Champions League.

Stefano Pioli's side have won one and drawn one of their two group matches so far, while the Blues are still chasing their first victory after losing to Dinamo Zagreb – a result which cost Thomas Tuchel his job – then drawing with Red Bull Salzburg in Graham Potter's first game in charge.

