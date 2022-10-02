Chelsea report: Blues leading race to sign Bundesliga striker who is 'happy' with offer

RB Leipzig (opens in new tab) striker Christopher Nkunku is reportedly 'happy' with a transfer proposal from Chelsea (opens in new tab), who are said to be favourites to sign him next summer.

The Blues made two big attacking additions during the last transfer window in Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Nkunku was also linked with a move to Stamford Bridge (opens in new tab).

And the two-time European champions appear to have stepped up their pursuit of the France (opens in new tab) international, who is said to have undergone a private medical in Germany (opens in new tab).

Nkunku has scored eight goals in all competitions so far this season (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano – writing in his Daily Briefing for Caught Offside (opens in new tab) on Sunday – Chelsea have tabled an offer which meets Nkunku's satisfaction.

The 24-year-old – who joined Leipzig from hometown club PSG (opens in new tab) three years ago – is currently valued at £72m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Today's best deals on new Chelsea shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Nkunku scored 35 goals in all competitions last season as Leipzig finished fourth in the Bundesliga and won the DFB-Pokal (German cup) – where he equalised in the final – for the very first time.

He ended a five-match goal drought on Saturday as Leipzig thumped Bochum 4-0 (Timo Werner, who left Chelsea to rejoin the Red Bulls last month, got the other two goals).

Nkunku will be hoping to keep his spot in Didier Deschamps' France squad for the World Cup, which starts next month (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

During the last international break before the World Cup, Nkunku won his seventh and eighth caps for France, coming off the bench as Les Bleus beat Austria then lost to Denmark (opens in new tab) in the Nations League.

Despite showing great goalscoring prowess at club level, however, he's yet to find the net for his country.

More Chelsea stories

Conor Gallagher's 90th-minute winner at Crystal Palace on Saturday secured Graham Potter's first win as Chelsea boss – but Thiago Silva was fortunate not to see red for a handball (opens in new tab).

Potter has reportedly given his approval for Chelsea to sign Declan Rice (opens in new tab), who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for some time. Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar is also said to be a target for the Blues (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, Potter has scoffed at the idea of becoming a "sexy" manager after swapping Brighton for Chelsea, insisting that he has to be himself (opens in new tab).