Chelsea report: Blues make Premier League star their top transfer target for 2023

Chelsea have made Declan Rice their number one transfer target for 2023, according to reports.

The Blues have a long-term interest in the England international, who was on their books as a teenager before being let go by the academy.

Graham Potter recently replaced Thomas Tuchel in the Stamford Bridge dugout, but he too is an admirer of him.

Declan Rice is still on Chelsea's radar despite their change of manager (Image credit: Getty)

According to 90min (opens in new tab), Chelsea (opens in new tab) will focus their recruitment efforts next summer on prising Rice away from West Ham (opens in new tab).

The midfielder will not come cheap, having previously been valued by Hammers boss David Moyes at £150m.

Rice is under contract at the London Stadium until 2024, but West Ham have an option to extend his deal by another 12 months.

Today's best deals on new Chelsea shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The aforementioned report states that Todd Boehly enquired about Rice in June, only to be told that he was not for sale.

West Ham could be more open to a deal ahead of next season, though, especially if they miss out on European qualification this term.

And Rice, who will turn 24 in January, may believe that 2023 is the right time for him to take the next step in his career.

David Moyes has previously valued Declan Rice at £150m (Image credit: Steve Bardens – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Chelsea are keen to refresh their midfield at the end of the campaign, when Jorginho and N'Golo Kante will both be out of contract.

The club has not yet decided whether to offer new deals to the pair, but both players are over 30 and are not long-term options in the centre of the park.

Meanwhile, Potter's side ran out 3-0 winners against AC Milan (opens in new tab) in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Chelsea return to Premier League action against Wolves on Saturday (Image credit: Getty)

That was their first victory in Europe this season and moved the Blues into second place in Group E.

Chelsea will return to Premier League action against Wolves (opens in new tab), who sacked manager Bruno Lage last weekend, on Saturday afternoon.

James Collins and Steve Davis will be in caretaker charge of the visitors.

More Chelsea stories

In other transfer news, the Blues are thought to be at the front of the queue (opens in new tab) to sign AC Milan sensation Rafael Leao.

Chelsea are also keen to bring in an up-and-coming talent from MLS, but face stiff competition for his signature (opens in new tab) from Liverpool (opens in new tab).

And if you've got some time to kill, try out our quiz (opens in new tab): can you name Chelsea's last five XIs in European finals?