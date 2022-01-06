Chelsea report: Blues set for stunning £189m triple swoop, as big-spending continues

Chelsea are set to spend a breathtaking £189m on three players, in a bid to strengthen their squad further.

That's according to football.london, who say that the west Londoners are not done with the spending that they've made in the last two summers and are currently weighing up moves to address the other deficiencies in their squad.

Top of the list, perhaps unsurprisingly, is Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker is a target for a number of top clubs, with Barcelona rising surprisingly as one of the favourites for his signature in recent days.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich will not have to beat off Barca for the forward's signature but the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Romelu Lukaku only joined last summer for a record £100m – but recent disciplinary issues have sidetracked his progress. It would not be out of character for the European champions to upgrade in a position that they already have a talented enough first-choice, though Tuchel might prefer the Scandi superhero over his current options.

Ousmane Dembele is another Dortmund alumnus interesting Chelsea.

The World Cup winner had the best season of his career working under Thomas Tuchel in the Bundesliga. Since making a nine-figure move to Barcelona, things have not panned out as well for Dembele and he is now just months away from becoming a free agent.

Though Chelsea have a plethora of options in attack, Dembele would offer speed, versatility and directness – while Tuchel would no doubt relish trying to get the 24-year-old's career back on track.

Lucas Digne completes the trio of players that football.london claim the Blues are targeting.

