Transfer report: Robert Lewandowski bound for the Premier League, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea on alert
By Mark White published
Robert Lewandowski wants to play in the Premier League, according to one transfer report – and Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea will all be vying for his signature
Robert Lewandowski will be moving in the summer – potentially to Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea, according to one transfer report.
Sky Sports Germany reporter Marc Behrenbeck says the striker and his agent Pini Zahavi will push for a move at the end of the season, with the 33-year-old keen for a new challenge after eight years at Bayern Munich.
"Lewandowski really wants to have this one big move, to Spain or the Premier League," Behrenbeck says. "So Lewandowski and his agent will try to get this move in the summer.
"Bayern want to extend his contract. So what is happening at Bayern at the moment The first point of contact is Lewandowski to extend his contract and if this doesn't work they will be back in the game around Erling Haaland.
"At the moment, they want to extend his contract. But Lewandowski is dreaming of Spain and the Premier League."
The report will be music to the ears of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, who have all been linked with strikers in recent months and will all likely work to slot the player into their system.
Two of the three have managers who have previously worked with the prolific Pole, too. Jurgen Klopp managed Lewandowski at Borussia Dortmund, helping the striker to rise as one of the continent's most in-demand strikers, before Pep Guardiola's Bayern snared him on a free transfer.
Though Real Madrid and Barcelona are linked, however, the LaLiga pair are probably below the English giants in the food chain. Real Madrid are widely expected to complete the signing of Kylian Mbappe in the summer, while cash-strapped Barcelona are looking at ways to bring Erling Haaland to the club in in the summer.
Lewandowski's contract at the Allianz expires in 2023.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces both online and for the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his FPL team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
