Chelsea report: Man City star wants promises amid interest from Euro giants
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling
Chelsea target Raheem Sterling doesn’t want to leave Manchester City unless he’s guaranteed regular game time with a Champions League club, according to reports.
The England forward has been linked with an Etihad exit this summer as he enters the final year of his deal.
Sterling featured regularly for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions last term, making 54 appearances in all competitions, but that included just 23 league starts.
And according to the Times (opens in new tab), Sterling will only leave if he’s given assurances that he will play more regularly.
The 27-year-old wants to be competing for silverware domestically and playing in the Champions League.
Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in the winger, while City haven’t yet given Sterling the guarantees he’s looking for.
Sterling is currently on holiday, where he’s considering his next move.
At City, he has the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden for competition.
The former Liverpool man still made an important contribution last season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions as City successfully defended their league crown and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.