Chelsea report: Man City star wants promises amid interest from Euro giants

Chelsea target Raheem Sterling doesn’t want to leave Manchester City unless he’s guaranteed regular game time with a Champions League club, according to reports.

The England forward has been linked with an Etihad exit this summer as he enters the final year of his deal.

Sterling featured regularly for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions last term, making 54 appearances in all competitions, but that included just 23 league starts.

(Image credit: PA)

And according to the Times (opens in new tab), Sterling will only leave if he’s given assurances that he will play more regularly.

The 27-year-old wants to be competing for silverware domestically and playing in the Champions League.

Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in the winger, while City haven’t yet given Sterling the guarantees he’s looking for.

(Image credit: Getty)

Sterling is currently on holiday, where he’s considering his next move.

At City, he has the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden for competition.

The former Liverpool man still made an important contribution last season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions as City successfully defended their league crown and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.