Chelsea report: Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard to decide future next month

Real Madrid want to offload Eden Hazard, say reports, but a move will likely have to wait until the end of the season as Chelsea and Newcastle United haven't pursued their interest.

The 32-year-old joined the Spanish giants from Chelsea in 2019 in a bumper deal worth up to £150 million.

However, Hazard has struggled for form and fitness in Madrid, mustering just seven goals in 73 games over the last three-and-a-half seasons.

Hazard retired from international football after the World Cup (Image credit: Getty)

According to The Athletic (opens in new tab), Real Madrid regard a January sale or loan as almost impossible to arrange, with Hazard himself preferring a move at the end of the season for family reasons.

The Belgian, who retired from international football after the World Cup, will meet his representatives in February to discuss his future.

Today's best deals on new Chelsea shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

He’s yet to receive any offers, with rumoured interest from Premier League sides Chelsea and Newcastle coming to nothing so far.

Hazard’s deal in Madrid runs until June 2024 but the Spanish club will be eager to get his €15m net salary off their books.

The winger has made just three La Liga appearances this season and seven in all competitions, mustering one goal against Celtic in the Champions League.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea are among a number of clubs linked with a move for Brighton's Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, but the midfielder says he is in no haste to leave the Seagulls (opens in new tab).

The Blues have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez, with Benfica refusing to budge on their asking price (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, Celtic's Josip Juranovic and Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries are said to have been identified as potential right-back targets (opens in new tab), with Reece James out injured again.