Chelsea 'seeking £500 million loan' for transfers despite £1b spend under Boehly

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is reportedly seeking a £500 million loan for transfers – despite an extraordinary outlay of around £1 billion on new players since his arrival last year.

The Blues are languishing in 15th place following a poor start to the Premier League season, with just five points from their six fixtures so far and only five goals scored in the competition in 2023/24.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has been without a number of key players due to an injury crisis at Stamford Bridge and the Argentine insists the recent arrivals need time to adapt at the west London club.

However, it is unclear whether that patience is shared by Boehly, with Pochettino recently admitting that the owners are 'disappointed' with the club's start to the season.

"They are disappointed, they arrived at the club and are so excited to build a project," the former Tottenham manager said after the recent defeat at home to Aston Villa.

"Of course they feel disappointed but at the same time they need to support the plan."

According to The Sun, Boehly will now look to solve the team's problems by spending even more money.

A report on Monday claims the Blues are hoping to raise up to £500 million from US financial institutions with a view to strengthening their squad further in January and next summer.

Next up for Chelsea is a local derby away to west London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Monday night.

Despite Chelsea's struggles so far this term, Mauricio Pochettino is not disappointed with how his side has been performing.

He has, however, urged patience – while curiously likening his players to... lemons.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been linked with a sensational swoop for out-of-favour Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.