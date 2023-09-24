Chelsea owners 'disappointed but need to understand the plan' – Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino admits that the club's owners are 'disappointed' at the team's struggles this season, but insists they 'need to understand the plan'.

Pochettino is already under fire in the Blues' second-worst start to a campaign in the Premier League era, which saw the west London club pick up just five points from their opening five fixtures prior to Sunday's game at home to Aston Villa.

And things went from bad to worse on Sunday as Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for Unai Emery's side at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of Sunday's game, Pochettino spoke of how his players will take time to come good, comparing the squad with lemons that need to ripen before consumption.

Asked after the loss to Villa how the owners feel about the team's plight, Pochettino said: "Give me time because I didn't see them after the game.

"They are disappointed, they arrived at the club and are so excited to build a project. Of course they feel disappointed but at the same time they need to support the plan."

To make matters more difficult, Pochettino has had to contend with an injury crisis which has seen numerous key players sidelined this term.

And the former Tottenham manager will be without a couple more now Nicolas Jackson picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and Malo Gusto was sent off on Sunday.

Jackson will miss Chelsea's game at Fulham on October 2nd, while Gusto will be banned for the next three Premier League games.

The Blues have still only scored five times this term in the Premier League, with three of those converted in their win over Luton Town, and are down in 14th place after six games.

More Chelsea stories

Reece James has emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid, who are seeking a long-term successor to Dani Carvajal.

Chelsea legend John Terry has urged the club's fans to "not to be too harsh" to Mason Mount after his switch to Manchester United.

And Enzo Fernandez, who only joined Chelsea in January, is already considering his future at Stamford Bridge according to one report.