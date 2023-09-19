Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale wanted by Chelsea and Bayern Munich, amid 'internal concerns' over £60m star: report

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is wanted by Bayern Munich and Chelsea, with his spot in the Gunners' team under threat.

Manager Mikel Arteta dropped the England international for Sunday's victory away to Everton in the Premier League, giving the nod to David Raya in goal. The Basque boss was coy over the future of who would play between the sticks, however, stating that he's wished he'd substituted goalkeepers in the past.

But while Ramsdale is expected to start against PSV in Arsenal's first game back in the Champions League this week, his longer-term future appears to be up for debate.

David Raya got the nod against Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Mail, "There have been internal concerns about Ramsdale’s start to the season," with Bayern Munich and Chelsea both looking at the star – who could command as much as £60 million, should he be sold.

The Gunners have an option to buy Raya after his loan spell ends this summer and they look likely to exercise that. The former Brentford stopper has been on the radar for a long time with Arsenal's goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana keen on his fellow Spaniard.

Former Bournemouth and Sheffield United custodian Ramsdale, however, has been a huge hit since taking the gloves at the Emirates Stadium in 2021. He is seen by Bayern as a potential challenger and successor to Manuel Neuer – who is still not back from injury.

Manuel Neuer could be replaced by Aaron Ramsdale (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Chelsea, meanwhile, bought Robert Sanchez in the summer from Brighton & Hove Albion – and would like to provide competition for the No.1 jersey at Stamford Bridge.

Ramdsale is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt.

