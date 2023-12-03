Chelsea set to miss out to European rivals in race for midfield wonderkid: report

Chelsea look set to be pipped to Corinthians midfield prodigy Gabriel Moscardo by PSG, in a potential blow to their January transfer plans.

The 18-year-old starlet has also been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, with Corinthians holding out for a club-record fee for their youth product.

But it appears that PSG are currently winning the battle to secure Moscardo's services in the New Year.

Gabriel Moscardo (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Ligue 1 champions' "mission" to land Moscardo is "[entering] key stages" and the player is keen on a move to Paris.

Romano adds that Chelsea have no intention of tabling an offer for the Brazil U23 international – who made his senior debut for Corinthians as a 17-year-old.

The Blues – who won 3-2 at home to Brighton on Sunday despite playing most of the game with 10 men – are expected to be active in the winter transfer window, with a new striker likely to be their top priority.

Chelsea signed France striker Christopher Nkunku for £52m from RB Leipzig in the summer, but he has yet to make his competitive debut due to a knee injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having spent so lavishly since Todd Boehly's takeover last year, the January window should be a more restrained one as far as Chelsea are concerned.

Nonetheless, it would be a big surprise not to see any new faces through the door at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues aim to continue the steady improvement they've shown under Mauricio Pochettino in recent months.

But it's safe to say we probably won't see a repeat of the eight additions they made in January 2023.

