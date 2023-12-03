Chelsea set to miss out to European rivals in race for midfield wonderkid: report

By Tom Hancock
published

Chelsea will want to add to their squad during the January transfer window – but one target appears to have got away from them

Chelsea look set to be pipped to Corinthians midfield prodigy Gabriel Moscardo by PSG, in a potential blow to their January transfer plans.

The 18-year-old starlet has also been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, with Corinthians holding out for a club-record fee for their youth product.

But it appears that PSG are currently winning the battle to secure Moscardo's services in the New Year.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Ligue 1 champions' "mission" to land Moscardo is "[entering] key stages" and the player is keen on a move to Paris.

Romano adds that Chelsea have no intention of tabling an offer for the Brazil U23 international – who made his senior debut for Corinthians as a 17-year-old.

The Blues – who won 3-2 at home to Brighton on Sunday despite playing most of the game with 10 men – are expected to be active in the winter transfer window, with a new striker likely to be their top priority.

Having spent so lavishly since Todd Boehly's takeover last year, the January window should be a more restrained one as far as Chelsea are concerned.

Nonetheless, it would be a big surprise not to see any new faces through the door at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues aim to continue the steady improvement they've shown under Mauricio Pochettino in recent months.

But it's safe to say we probably won't see a repeat of the eight additions they made in January 2023.

Chelsea appear to have suffered two further transfer setbacks, this time in relation to centre-forward targets.

The Blues could also end up losing one of their most important players to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Moises Caicedo has revealed why he opted to join Chelsea over Liverpool in the summer.

And FourFourTwo has ranked the best signings the Blues have ever made throughout their history.

