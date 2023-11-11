Moises Caicedo reveals phone call from Chelsea star that caused Liverpool snub

Moises Caicedo's move to Chelsea was one of the more entertaining transfer deals of last summer. In an ongoing saga to bolster Jurgen Klopp's midfield Liverpool were poised to hijack the Blues' negotiations for the Ecuadorian with an eye-watering £111million bid.

But, despite Klopp trying to persuade him over a series of texts, Caicedo had his sights set on Chelsea, who upped their offer and beat Liverpool to his signature.

Now, the midfielder has revealed a phone call from future teammate Enzo Fernandez helped to make up his mind.

"It was a nice chat," he told Chelsea's official website. "I mean, the fact that a world champion was phoning you, one of the best midfielders in the world… receiving that call was very nice and he convinced me to come here [Chelsea].

"He said it was a great club, that there are many young players, there was a togetherness here. I have always enjoyed the bond in a team because I think that, if there is that bond, we can deal with any situation we may face: pressure, everything. So, that's what motivated me to come here.

"Now I'm enjoying playing alongside him, in training as well, in rondos. We are always together. So I'm very happy and I'm trying to do things better every day, as Enzo said, to be a good example for everyone at the club."

Fernandez moved to west London just weeks after being named best young player of the tournament as Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar.

"I called [Caicedo] and told him that he had to accept and come because Chelsea is a great and ambitious club," he recalled.

"And I have to thank God for giving me the chance to play alongside him at Chelsea because we all know the great player he is. But he is also a fantastic person, so I'm thankful he chose Chelsea."

The pair face Premier League leaders Manchester City in Sunday afternoon's clash at Stamford Bridge.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea are reportedly seeking a £500 million loan in order to continue buying players, despite an outlay of around £1 billion over the past year.

And Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that the west London club have "already started to work" on January signings.

Here, a look at five centre-forwards Chelsea could target as the Blues seek an 'elite striker'.