Chelsea signing Emerson says 'I'll always be a Roma fan'

Emerson Palmieri said he will always be a Roma fan as the Chelsea recruit posted an emotional farewell to the Italian club.

Brazil-born defender Emerson completed his move to Premier League champions Chelsea on Tuesday, ending his two-and-a-half year stay at Roma.

And the 23-year-old, who has pledged his international allegiance to Italy, reflected on his time at Stadio Olimpico via Instagram.

"It is difficult to put into words my thoughts right now," Emerson wrote after uploading a picture of himself during his time in Rome. "When I think about the last two and a half years we have experienced together, maybe I could write a book.

"I want to say thank you to each of you: fans, team-mates, staff, media and all those that I have met during this period – I arrived as a kid with a suitcase full of dreams and I leave as a man.

"There have been incredible years, because this environment can knock you down but then it can build you back up – I had to go through some initial scepticism and that made it even sweeter when I earned my place, found consistency, earned your affection and received your applause. Those moments motivated me and pleased me and drove me to do even better.

"My suitcase of dreams is now a suitcase of memories, my heart is now focusing on my new adventure but it is full of everything that you have given me. Thank you, I will always be a Roma fan."