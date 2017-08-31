Chelsea star Hazard to make comeback for Belgium

Eden Hazard will make his first appearance of the season when he starts for Belgium in their World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar on Thursday.

The Chelsea winger has been sidelined since fracturing his right ankle while away on international duty in June, with the injury ruling him out of the Premier League champions' opening four fixtures.

After playing for 75 minutes in Chelsea's development side last Friday, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has opted to select the 26-year-old to start at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liege.

Belgium top Group H with 16 points, four clear of nearest rivals Greece, who they travel to play on Sunday.